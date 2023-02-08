Center for Photography at Woodstock (CPW)… at Kingston? You’d be forgiven for being confused: the CPW relocated last year to Kingston after 45 years in its namesake town. Late last week, the organization announced it is fully embracing its new city, revealing it recently purchased the former cigar factory building at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston. Just don’t expect the name to change anytime soon.

CPW has big plans for the new digs. In addition to being an exhibition space, the venerable arts organization plans to host workshops, film screenings, lectures and other community gatherings. They envision the space will foster “a model for a community-based, artist-oriented photography and visual art organization” and “will establish a significant cultural hub” in midtown Kingston.

The plan at present is to move staff into the four-story, 40,000 square-foot space by the fall of 2023. In the meantime, you can visit CPW’s gallery at 474 Broadway.