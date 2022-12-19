Saugerties police reported at least nine shots were fired on Friday, Dec. 16, aimed at an approximately 40-person party at an AirBNB rental at 77 Fish Creek Rd. At least three bullets struck a 2014 Chrysler 200 which belonged to a partygoer, police said. No injuries were reported.

According to a press release, Saugerties police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at 11:08pm. An investigation established that around 40 partiers were inside the residence when “gun shots rang out from the front yard of the property.” After the gunshots, most fled the house. Detectives recovered nine spent shell casings from the street in front of the residence.

The attendees were between the ages of 15 and 24 years old, and police described most of them as “uncooperative”, noting that some fled the scene in vehicles as police were responding to the scene.

Police said the residence involved in this incident is owned by Just Divine Homes LLC, of 25 Railroad Ave., Glen Gardens, NJ, and is advertised online as an AirBNB rental.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 845-246-9800.