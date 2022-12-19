New Yorkers are invited to spend time in the outdoors on New Year’s Day at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, canal trails, and public lands. The twelfth annual first-day hikes program offers 100 varied hike options.

“First-day hikes are a family-friendly tradition that offers a fresh seasonal perspective of our state’s natural treasures in winter, said state parks commissioner Erik Kulleseid, “and all there is to do year-round at state parks. I encourage New Yorkers to embrace the outdoors this New Year’s Day with a fun trek in New York’s breathtaking scenic settings.”

Among the locations in or near Ulster County are the Catskills Visitors Center in Shandaken (845-688-3369): Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Peter’s Kill in Kerhonkson (845-255-0752); Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Sam’s Point in Cragsmoor (845-647-7989); Olana State Historic Site in Hudson (518-751-0344); Panther Mountain, Slide Mountain Wilderness in Shandaken. Peter@catskillmountainclub.org; Platte Clove Preserve in Hunter (845-688-3369); and Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie (845-834-2867).