Lame duck assembly member Kevin Cahill has taken an interest in the push to transform the now-decrepit Ann Olive house at 3 Broadhead Avenue in New Paltz into a museum and cultural center named after the late Margaret Wade-Lewis. A representative from Cahill’s office called Mayor Tim Rogers to advise that a request was granted for $200,000 toward the restoration of this, one of the few remaining houses built by 19th-century home-builder Jacob Wynkoop, who sought to lift up black residents of New Paltz.

The house, long empty, became village property when the new Stewart’s was constructed, and a request for proposals was issued seeking ways to preserve the history it represented instead of demolishing the building. In proposing the cultural center, Esi Lewis captured the imagination of local lawmakers; the property is intended to be transferred to a nonprofit of Lewis’ creation at a later date. The fact that this transfer has not yet occurred makes it easier for legislators like Cahill and Michelle Hinchey — who is seeking $61,000 from another state source — to obtain funding from programs that can only benefit a municipal government.

The Oliver house is also central to grant applications being made through the regional Economic Development Council. Lewis will present more details during a public hearing scheduled for December 21.