Village of New Paltz trustees continue to make progress on various infrastructure projects. Infrastructure tends to generate excitement only when it’s seen as not working well, because that’s when its impact on quality of life is noticed.

Another grant to replace aging, leaky sewer mains is soon to be implemented; the residents of Prospect, Harrington and South Chestnut streets should expect work on those roads to be scheduled. The state grant will provide $867,450 toward an estimated $914,450 to get this work done. The village has been under a consent order to make sewer improvements since 2004. At their December 7 meeting, trustees approved the signing of a contract with consultant Mark Blauer to administer the terms.

The new street light near 74 Huguenot Street will cost a bit more than initially expected — $1,432.61, rather than $584.92. That’s because it wasn’t immediately clear that a pole and armature will also be needed. Once the new light is up and running, trustees will look for feedback on whether to install more like it on Huguenot Street.

An engineering firm has been retained to write a Request for Proposals to add solar panels to the roof of the new firehouse.