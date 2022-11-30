The Kingston Farmers’ Market is back in its longtime winter home inside Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church on Wall Street. The Indoor Winter Market is held every other Saturday starting December 3 until April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates are December 3, 17 and 31, January 14 and 28, February 11 and 25, March 11 and 25 and April 8 and 22.

The market hosts over 20 local vendors selling fresh seasonal produce, pasture-raised meat, locally grown grains and flour, cheese, baked goods, bread, hot prepared foods and drinks, fish, mushrooms, handcrafted alcohol, beer and cider, local honey and wellness products such as soap and tinctures, There are many pop-up vendors scheduled.

The Sintermarket Craft Fair will join the market on December 17 inside the Old Dutch Church with handcrafted jewelry, pottery, household goods and more for your locally sourced gift shopping.

Every market will have live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hot ready-to-eat food for breakfast and lunch. Also, be on the lookout for workshops that will happen monthly.

The market accepts SNAP and offers $2 FreshConnect coupons for every $5 of SNAP redeemed. It also sells Solidarity Dollars, a market currency that can be bought at half-price to provide income support.

For more information, visit kingstonfarmersmarket.org or e-mail info@kingstonfarmersmarket.org.