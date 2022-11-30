The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.

The Festival will have a main stage with live performances. Twenty-four prizes will be awarded to local children who participate in the bike raffle. The evening’s featured highlight will be the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on an antique firetruck to light Kingston’s holiday tree at the intersection of Wall and North Front Streets. Santa will then settle in on the Senate House grounds to meet with children of all ages.

For additional information, follow Kingston Snowflake Festival on Facebook and Instagram or go to www.kuba.network/snowflake.