Concerned about climate change? Want to improve the quality of life in New Paltz?

Did you know that in one year the New Paltz community creates 72,116 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions (1 metric ton = 2,204 pounds)? That’s 11,353 pounds for every man, woman and child living here. As in the rest of the country, transportation is the single largest contributor.

There are ways to work together to find ways our community can reduce those numbers. The town and village of New Paltz are developing a Community Climate Action Plan as a roadmap for making informed decisions and understanding where and how to achieve the largest and most cost-effective emissions reductions that are in alignment with other municipal goals.

Organizers need your input and opinion. What do you think should be done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NPCAPSurvey.

Send questions or comments to: climatesmart@villageofnewpaltz.org.