Flying Cat Music presents Matt Nakoa in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia.

Nakoa returns to Phoenicia for a delayed encore performance in the Flying Cat Music concert series. After dazzling the audience at his 2019 show, Matt was invited to perform again in 2020 before the Covid pandemic forced the Flying Cat concert series into a two-year hiatus. Described as “Jerry Lee Lewis meets Beethoven,” Nakoa is a rising young artist of a fine caliber. Folk luminary Tom Rush, with whom Matt regularly plays when Rush is touring, calls Nakoa “a black-belt musical wizard”, adding, “I’m hoping he’ll let me open for him when he’s doing stadiums.”

Nakoa captivates audiences with his virtuoso piano playing, wicked guitar chops, stunning tenor vocals, and award-winning emotionally authentic songs. A reviewer for Elmore Magazine wrote “Matt Nakoa left us breathless…

The doors open at 7 p.m., with music at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance at flyingcatmusic.org, or $20 cash only at the door. Masks are required in order to attend.