In a celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s 80th Birthday, Chogyi Lama headlines at the Tinker Street Cinema, with a set specially curated for the night. The program also features short films and special guests and takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 26, at the historic Tinker Street Cinema, 32 Tinker Street, Woodstock.

Chogyi Lama, with his guitar, returns to Woodstock for the first time since before the shutdown. He will be joined by rhythm section, Matt Bover, fresh back from Berkelee in Spain, and local multi-instrumentalist, Ricky Kinyon.

In a review of a previous show, writer and filmmaker Peter Christian Hall, said, “If more people could play like Chogyi Lama, the guitar would still rule! Richie Havens’s staggeringly gifted grandson sang and played with assured grace and guts. An electric trio configuration blew us away with ‘Voodoo Child’ and ‘Little Wing’ after an early acoustic medley swept through ‘All Along the Watchtower’ into ‘Little Red Corvette.’”

In a way, the show fulfills a full circle. Back in 1969 –– giving Woodstock a piece of the action and a tale to tell, Jimi joined local Jazz laureates Earl Cross, Juma Sultan, Randy Kaye and others at the Tinker Street Cinema, a week before the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival over in Bethel.

Tickets are $20 and are available, along with more information, at www.tscwoodstock.com or by calling 845 684 5380.