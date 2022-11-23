The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kito G. Sosnowitz, 26, of Boiceville, who they say “went off the roadway, struck a tree and then returned onto the roadway” while driving under the influence. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction.

Officers responded to the area of 271 Wittenberg Road at approximately 2:40 pm on Nov. 17th, which led to Sosnowitz’s arraignment in Town of Woodsotck court. He was subsequently released with a court appearance ticket.