This past Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 a.m., six DEC forest rangers and various volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation.

At 3:45 p.m., the family found the 74-year-old approximately 600 feet from her house. It was believed she fell while walking on her property and was unable to make it back to the house.