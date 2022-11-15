What does it mean to be an artist in the 21st century? Speakeasy Salon. Step back in time to the 1920s when Gertrud Stein’s legendary Salon at 27 rue De Fleurus in Paris was a meeting place for artists, intellectuals and writers. An experience unlike any other. An immersive Speakeasy Literary Salon. An evening of art, culture, casual fine dining, intellectual discourse, wine and craft cocktails in three secret locations in the Woodstock area. This is a progressive dinner crawl. Each secret venue will include 1-2 courses from our tasting menu, featured chefs, featured artists, paired beverages and an exploration of the topic: What does it mean to be an artist in the 21st century? Please wear your finest attire. You will need your ticket and the secret password to enter. Our secret venues are located approx 5-15 minutes apart by car in the Woodstock and Boiceville area. Your starting location will be revealed 36 hours before the event. Parking is limited, guests are encouraged to carpool. Discount code is available for designated drivers. This is a nonprofit event presented by Cafe de la Culture. Ticket fees and donations are tax deductible. A portion of ticket sales will go to Musical Ambassadors of Peace to support trauma relief for refugee women and girls who have been victims of genocide and war. Volunteers are needed and welcome and have entry to the event free of charge. A sliding scale is available for those who qualify.

When: Saturday, November 19, 6-10 p.m.

Where: 3 secret locations revealed 36 hours before event Somewhere in Woodstock

More info: https://CafedelaCulture.eventbrite.com

— Sparrow’s pick

Everything is Betta with Feta. Greek Bazaar. An annual event with Greek food including grape leaves, mousaka, souvlaki and pastries including baklava. Christmas boutique, church tours and more.

When: Friday, November 18, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, noon-6 p.m.

Where: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 295 Greenkill Avenue, Kingston

More info: https://www.saintgeorge.ny.goarch.org/greek-bazaar1

— Elizabeth’s pick

Don’t fear the Wurst. Germania of Poughkeepsie presents its annual “Christkindlmarket” — German Christmas Market. Enjoy delicious German food and authentic holiday treats, local vendors, specialty gifts, prizes, holiday activities and more. Indoor dining and heated vendor tents.

When: Friday, November 18, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 37 Old DeGarmo Road, Poughkeepsie

For more info: call 845-471-0609 or go to: germaniapok.com

— Pam’s pick

Stocking up for staying in. Help the Friends of Kingston Library clear out the library cellar with a $5 bag special — bring your own bag or box and whatever fits in it is just five bucks! Limited to one bag per customer. Books in addition to the $5 bag are at our regular low prices of $1 for hardbacks, CDs and DVDs (or three for $2); 50¢ for paperbacks and LPs; 25¢ for all children’s items; and 10¢ for magazines and VHS tapes. The regular prices also apply if you’d like to spend less than $5. All are welcome to this library community event! The sale helps raise funds to support library programs, such as the popular children’s Super Saturday series.

When: Saturday, November 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Kingston Library, 55 Franklin Street, Kingston

More info: https://www.kingstonlibrary.org/

— Zac’s pick

What’s all the Hullabaloo? Hudson Valley Hullabaloo. A design-focused, hip-and-happening, family-friendly event whose mission is to introduce local artists, craftspeople and designers to a community experiencing a renaissance as a center for the arts. This offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase unique, high-quality, locally made items in a relaxed, party-like setting. Hullabaloo’s concept brings the traditional craft fair to the next level and supports the local economy and arts and cultural movement by attracting shoppers from all over the Hudson Valley and the Northeast. Includes music, food, photo booth and more.

When: Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 467 Broadway, Kingston

More info: https://hvhullabaloo.com/

— Phyllis’ pick

A fun affair. Annual Holiday A-Fair. Homemade crafts, specialty food, baked goods, etc. Hot dogs and chili on Friday evening. Homemade vegetable beef soup Saturday lunch.

When: Friday, November 18, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Saugerties United Methodist Church, 67 Washington Avenue, Saugerties

— Diane’s pick

Juma Sultan’s Aboriginal Music Society. A nine-piece group accompanies this legendary musician, producer, educator and activist whom has collaborated with such luminary artists as Jimi Hendrix, Sonny Simmons, Archie Shepp, Pharaoh Sanders, James “Blood” Ullmer, Dave Burell, Sam Rivers and many more.

When: Thursday, November 17, Dining 5-9p.m. Music 7 p.m.

Where: The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro.

More info: www.liveatthefalcon.com

— Genia’s pick

90 Proof Band. A true local band based out of Saugerties, the five-piece cover band is driven by the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Ray Minew. Playing the slamming leads on lead guitar is Rick Naccarato. Dropping it down on the bass guitar is Pete Cotich and, keeping everybody on time on the drums is Joe Carney. Last but not least we have our Sound Guy Tommy FX. Dance to the most popular country/rock music and party with friends and the band.

When: Saturday, November 19, 9 p.m.

Where: Ole Savannah, 100 Rondout Landing, Kingston

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/785327562567124/?ref=newsfeed

— Angela’s pick

Watch out Bambu and Bruno. Regular firearm season for deer and bear begins. New York’s most popular hunting season, with participation from about 85 percent of New York’s hunters.

When: November 19 until December 11

Where: The Southern Zone, NYS

More info: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28605.html

— Geddy’s pick

All Aboard the Polar Express. Set to the sounds of the motion picture, passengers will relive the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a magical trip to the North Pole. Once on board, the conductor will work their way through the coach and punch your golden ticket as you’re served hot chocolate and a delicious cookie by the dancing chefs! Passengers will read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

When: November 18 – December 28

Where: Catskill Mountain Railroad, 55 Kingston Plaza Road, Kingston

More info: https://catskillmountainrailroad.com/event/the-polar-express/

Email or call with any questions: reservations@catskillmountainrailroad.com or 845-332-4854

— Lynn’s pick