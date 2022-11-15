“A violent domestic dispute” is how Saugerties police characterized an incident they responded to on Nov. 13, 2022 on 13 Cedar St. in Saugerties.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Thomas Stanley of Kingston was accused of punching an unidentified woman several times, flinging her to the ground, putting her in a choke hold, and then throwing her to the ground a second time.

Police say a second (unidentified) victim was punched, kicked, and thrown to the ground as a part of the alleged attacker’s violent outburst.

The first victim managed to escape the scene, “going to police headquarters to report the assault,” police said.

That’s when police went to the residence to locate Stanley, only to discover he had fled the area.

The following day, on Nov. 14, Saugerties police were able to find Stanley and take him into custody, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing (2 counts), assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Orders of protection were issued on behalf of both the victims as Stanley was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He was released and scheduled to return to court on Nov. 16.

This is the second time this month a Kingston resident has been alleged by police to inflict violence on a Saugerties resident.