Three Ulster County communities have been awarded federal grants for local infrastructure improvement projects. The Community Development block grants (CDBG) to the Village of New Paltz, the Town of Ulster and the Town of Wawarsing “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents,” according to a state press release.

The Village of New Paltz will get $860,000 for improvements to the village’s sanitary sewer system.

The Town of Ulster will use $995,000 for improvements to the Spring Lake Sanitary Sewer District.

The town of Wawarsing will receive $874,000 for improvements to the Kerhonkson Sewer District.

Public infrastructure and community planning grants can be used for improvements to public water, public sewer, stormwater sewer and flood drainage improvements.