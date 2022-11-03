Endangering the welfare of a child and felony criminal contempt of a court order were the charges brought against a Kingston resident after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call about domestic violence on Nov. 2 at 7:22am.

According to a statement from police, 31-year-old Keenan Hughes violated a “no harassment order of protection” that had been issued to his “former intimate partner” on Oct. 24 by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. The order of protection had been rendered as a result of a “prior domestic incident.”

At the scene, police determined there had been a verbal argument that become physical, and alleged Hughes “forcibly” pushed the victim down. Hughes was arrested and processed on the aforementioned charges and released with a ticket to return to court on Nov. 16. In addition, the court issued a “full stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.”