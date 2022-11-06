The Olive Free Library Association will present its fifth annual Small Works Show featuring 50 regional Hudson Valley artists displaying 67 works. The exhibition, titled “Pandemonium,” will take place in the Library’s Community Gallery and will run from Saturday, November 19 through Saturday, January 7, 2023, with an opening reception on Saturday, November 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Nathalie Andrews and Elaine Ralston, curators of “Pandemonium,” have, together with other members of the Olive Free Library’s Exhibition Committee, put together a lively and varied exhibition of local and regional artworks, all limited to 12-by-12 inches, in many different media. The call for art resulted in 149 submissions, of which 67 were chosen.

The Library will also hold a fundraiser during the Small Works show: All Exhibition Committee members will be donating one of their own works to this exhibition. These artworks will be installed together on one wall in the Community Gallery and will be sold for $100 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Olive Free Library.

Participating artists include Gerard Barbot, Natalie Boburka, Tania Canteli, Beth Caspar, Virginia Casper, Eileen Catasus-Chapman, Michelle Ciulla, Susan Cocozza, Carol Davis, Robert Drake, dN eQ, Maria Garcia, Denise Giardullo, Tabitha Gilmore-Barnes, Hana Gordon, Melissa Harris, Barbara Hirth-Strauss, Montine Jordan, Janette Kahil, Carol LaMonda, Maureen Lohan-Bremer, Kate Masters, Elizabeth Melnyczuk, Ashley Miiles, Wilma Miller, David Munford, Cristal Ortiz, Jacqueline Oster, Suzanne Parker, Susan Paroubek, Bryan Perrin, Michael Piotrowski, Geraldine Popko, Elaine Ralston, Marilynn Rowley, Alan Samalin, Dominick Santise, Sandra Scheuer, Linda Schultz, John Scribner, Roberta Sickler, Amy Silberkleit, Judy Stanger, Lisa Starger, Samantha Taylor, K. Velis Turan, Anne Marie Uebbing, Joyce Washor, Roni Wilder and Kathy Yacoe.

The Library is located at 4033 Route 28A in West Shokan. For additional information, call (845) 657-2482 or visit olivefreelibrary.org.