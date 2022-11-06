UCAT director Loren Johnson was relieved of his duties at the countywide transportation agency last Monday, October 31.

The county executive’s office has been uncharacteristically quiet on the subject, and almost a week later no statement has yet been released.

Deputy county executive Chris Kelly, who oversees the public service, could not be reached for comment by the end of the work day on Friday. Questions regarding the dismissal were submitted to county director of communications Hilary Harvey before the weekend.

It is known, however, that deputy director Toni Roser has been chosen interim director until a new county executive is elected on Tuesday. Either Democrat Jen Metzger or Republican Jim Quigley will assume the helm of county operations pending the outcome of the election.

A chaotic rollout of new routes during a changeover to fareless bus service as well as discontent among many of the UCAT staff was recently reported by this paper.

The Public Works, Capital Projects and Transportation Committee of the county legislature will meet this Monday at 6 p.m. in the sixth-floor library in the county office building in Kingston. The committee will perform a review of the 2023 proposed budget for the agency.

Deputy executive Kelly is expected to speak at the meeting.

The public is welcome to attend.