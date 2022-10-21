After a three-year hiatus from in-person fundraising, the Maya Gold Foundation will hold an evening of food, drink, music and dancing titled “The Candle and the Heart: Dreaming the Future Together” on November 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenhouses in Wallkill. Join Foundation Board members and Youth Action Team members for an evening of fun, recognition and support for our youth.

Music will be provided by New Paltz’s Soul Purpose, who will bring their own brand of soul, New Orleans funk and swing to the celebration. Renowned jazz vocalist Nancy Donnelly will lead off the evening. Local teens will talk about the Foundation’s work in the Hudson Valley and how the Maya Gold Foundation has impacted them.

Tickets are on sale now for $135 per person, $250 per couple at https://bit.ly/CANDLEHEART. Tickets include stationed hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and soft drinks. All proceeds from this event will go towards providing mental health and wellness programs for Hudson Valley teens.