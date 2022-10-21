The fundraising portrait event continues this year at a new location on Rock City Road in Woodstock.

This year the cost for a portrait or digital file will be to benefit the Chamber and The Woodstock School of Art who are both helping to carry on the tradition.

Photographer /artist Dion Ogust will be setting up to take Halloween portraits at the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce booth on 10 Rock City Rd 3-6pm on Halloween.

Please come by and help support these two non-profits and get a terrific portrait to remember one of Woodstock’s favorite holidays.