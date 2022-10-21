Join pianist William Norman, upright bassist Robert Bard and pastor Tobias Anderson on vocals as they share jazz/gospel music in worship at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz on Sunday, October 23, beginning with pre-service music at 9:15 a.m. (regular worship starts at 9:30 a.m.). This trio will have your toes tapping, your hearts soaring and your voices humming along with music that expresses the full range of human emotion.

The Church is located at 90 Route 32 South in New Paltz. For additional information, visit https://redeemernewpaltz.org/jazz-gospel-music-worship.