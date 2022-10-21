On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston.

The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City of Kingston’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, part of a larger statewide program.

Each of the following businesses will receive up to $5,000 to “create, improve or expand their business”, including but not limited to “purchase of permanent machinery and equipment, interior renovations, soft costs and purchase and installation of signage”:

Cacao Lab

Chic’s Restaurant and Sports Bar

Chops Grille

First Capital Poke Bar

Headstone Gallery

Hill Valley Candles

Kingston Bread + Bar

Maria Vera Skincare

Rough Draft Bar and Books

Utility Bicycle Works

World’s End Comics

Stockade Tavern

Mayor Noble noted “our local businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic, and now with rising energy costs and inflation. We hope that by helping these businesses with eligible improvement expenses, it will not only help the business itself, but the entire economic fabric of the Uptown area.”

Acting County Executive Johana Contreras echoed the mayor’s comments, adding, “As the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic continue to put significant stress on our local economy, we need to do all we can to support the small businesses that create jobs, attract visitor spending and invest in ways that strengthen our communities’ quality of life.”

More grants will be announced in the future, city officials said.