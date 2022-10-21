Recital Publishing, of Woodstock, will hold a book launch event for its newest publication by Rosendale author Mark Morganstern, The House of the Seven Heavens and Other Stories at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23 at the Rosendale Café, 434 Main Street in Rosendale. Morganstern is long known as the Rosendale Cafe’s co-owner and the presenter of top-notch musical talent for nearly three decades. He is also the author of the story collection Dancing with Dasein and the novel TheJoppenbergh Jump, both from Recital Publishing.

The House of the Seven Heavens and Other Stories, a collection of two novellas and three short stories, is primarily set in Hudson Valley environs, except for the closing novella, which takes its NewJersey-born narrator on a roller-coaster ride of Southern California wealth, crime, and indigenous culture. The title novella follows a young Jewish immigrant woman from 1930s Poland to Schenectady’s GE landscape and its unique Klondike Ramp, and then to post-war New York City as she follows her visionary gifts and her dreams of creative independence.

The event will feature a reading and book-signing by Morganstern, as well as

audience Q&A, and an opportunity for local readers and writers to connect and socialize.

Another book celebration will be held at the Rosendale Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 10, and Morganstern will be at the Local Authors’Showcase at Rough Draft Bar and Books in Kingston on November 14, 5 p.m.-7p.m.