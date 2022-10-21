From high-end restaurants to authentic bodegas, everybody loves a good taco. Every year, Americans from coast to coast eat more than five billion of them. The American fascination with tacos goes way back to the late 1800s when Mexican immigrants came over the border seeking a better life, introduced American culture to the Southwest. But what makes tacos so popular today, and why have they anchored themselves as such a staple on American dinner tables?

Like so many other sandwiches, tacos are wrapped in a vessel which cradles juicy meat and fresh toppings for optimal delivery to our taste buds. Much like a hotdog or hamburger, the taco delivers a protein punch with an overwhelming variety of fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces in any style our heart desires. There are so many regional styles from Mexico it’s hard to find a favorite. The slight variances between Oaxaca to Puebla or Jalisco tacos often fly under the radar to the ordinary taco fan, but the differences are delicious to savor. Combinations of salt and spice, sweet, and crunch keep us craving more. Tacos transcend other cuisine with seemingly endless variety, affordability, and ready-at-hand nourishment to get through the day.

With the recent opening of authentic Mexican restaurants from one end of Broadway Kingston to the other, and the recent addition of a bike lane, I started thinking… taco bike crawl! It was the perfect idea to get out of the house and get some exercise while filling my gullet with diced onion and extra cilantro. Here’s a brief guide to the incredible selection of tacos Kingston’s bike lanes have to offer:

Mi Casita

720 Broadway Kingston

The first taco stop didn’t take long.

Mi Casita makes traditional Mexican and Salvadoran dishes while supplying their customers a taste of home. It’s kind of awkward only ordering one taco, but I need to save room because there are plenty more to come. The tongue taco seemed to be extra cooked with welcomed crispiness and the green sauce was nice and spicy, how I like it.

La Hacienda

680 Broadway Kingston

Not too far down the street is La Hacienda. One of my favorite taco jaunts. Chips and salsa are brought to the table and hit perfectly. This time I went for the Al Pastor, which is pork with diced pineapple. These authentic Mexican tacos served with grilled onion and radishes on the side are a must.

Pupuseria Mi Ranchito

614 Broadway Kingston

Family-run since 1998 this Salvadorian restaurant on Broadway specializes in pupusas. A thick corn tortilla, almost pancake like, is stuffed with a savory filling of meats or cheeses. As usual, they also serve a variety of tacos. To me, the show stopper is the jar of house-pickled vegetables on the table and the sweet cream corn tamale. It’s an almost dessert-like blend of steamed sweet corn with a hit of sour and sweet crema — a can’t-miss secret Kingston dish.

Mexico Lindo

590 Broadway Kingston

Mexico Lindo might be the newest addition to Broadway’s Taco Highway. With nothing but great reviews, owner Amanda Hagen took the chance in an already saturated market to do things her way. Tripe, beef tongue, or pork head are my three favorite varieties — these are tacos that reward you for adventuring into meats off the beaten path. Don’t miss the birria quesadilla or the rice pudding empanadas, either.

Taqueria Mi Puelbilto

575 Broadway Kingston

Taqueria Mi Puelbilto, which recently moved into the old Dunkin’ Donuts, has been getting rave reviews. I love their beef soup and burritos, but I biked here for the tacos today. Trying to mix it up, as I’m about half way through my journey, I opted for the chorizo, a very red, course-chopped pork highly seasoned with a kick of spice. Diced up in a double corn tortilla, the spice and red dripping grease allow the corn to slide down even faster.

El Mercadito

344 Broadway Kingston

El Mercadito is your go to for all things birria. The current king of all tacos, birria is slowly braised beef (authentically goat) in its own juices and spices. Much like a Mexican pot roast, it is spooned out onto tacos, burritos, quesadillas, or nachos. Served with a side of its own juices for dipping, this is the current trendy winner in the battle for taco supremacy. Don’t miss the special birria box which includes nachos, pizza, and tacos, all covered in the juicy tender beef.

The Tortilla Taco Bar

38 Broadway Kingston

As I make my way down the hill to the Rondout, there is one more taco spot on my radar. Opening in 2020, the Tortilla Taco Bar has been supplying the strand dinner crowd with upscale tacos and margaritas with an outdoor patio. Bright fresh flavors and weekly taco specials highlight the authentic Mexican taco offerings. With beautiful views of the Rondout creek, lower Broadway is always the right choice for a date night stroll. After several margaritas, don’t forget to taste a couple of mezcal’s before you finish up your evening.

Jason Bover runs the Ulster Eateries Unfilitered group on Facebook for thousands of local foodies, and works with local restaurants to attract more customers.