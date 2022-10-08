There is always more to discover within the vastness that is Saugerties. The historic industrial and agricultural town in the northeast part of Ulster County contains all the family fun that one could ask for. Moreover, many of its attractions can be enjoyed year-round.

Families return time and time again to revisit their favorites. With so many places to explore, however, deciding where first to stop can be a challenge. Let me assist. Below are a few worthwhile Saugerties spots to lead the way.

The first must-visit on this list is Puttin Plus, a (cash-only) center filled with a variety of games and activities to entertain people of all ages. Featuring a go-karts course, a miniature golf course, batting cages, water tag, an arcade, and more, Puttin Plus provides endless excitement. I would personally recommend giving the go-karts a try first. At the very least, you will find the adrenaline rush that comes with driving boundlessly through the windy track truly unmatched.

For families visiting with children younger than eight, however, miniature golf is a great alternative to last the afternoon. Plus, children under the age of five are free. It’s a real hotspot for entertainment, Families visiting the center for the first time are sure to get hooked.

The well-known and justifiably celebrated Saugerties Lighthouse serves as only a part of the experience. The half-mile-long nature trail that leads up to the historic lighthouse features beautiful views well worth the trek. The 18 acres of vibrant greenery on the way provides visitors bird and boat watching in a tidal environment. Even those not planning to observe the lighthouse for long will derive gratification from the environmental experience of the walk itself.

It may be advisable to pack a lunch for the hike. Along the way is a path leading to a tranquil beachside picnic ground. At the end of the trail, hikers are rewarded with a sight of the historic landmark ts on a riverside dock.

For those who can’t bear to leave, the lighthouse offers overnight stays featuring gorgeous views through each and every window.

It is never too early to enjoy one of winter’s most prized attractions, ice skating. A familiar name within Saugerties, the Kiwanis Ice Arena is already back and running for the season. Even those stepping onto the rink for the first time are sure to enjoy the experience. The vast arena welcomes folks with a wide range of skill levels for its affordable public sessions and is accommodating of all visitors.

Lessons are available for those looking to begin learning or to hone up on their skills. As someone who first began ice skating at the Kiwanis Ice Arena and has not stopped since, I can confidently affirm that the hobby never grows old.

A monumental event that has been based in the town since 2004, the Horse Shows in the Sun (HITS) Saugerties series is a great activity to keep in mind for the future. The equestrian series regularly features horse shows — each with incredibly talented competitors — that offer a prize pool of three million dollars. The Saugerties series offers dressage in addition to its hunter and jumper competitions. In the summer weather, families can watch from the comfort of their homes, as each show is streamed on the HITS YouTube channel.

Even to those unfamiliar with horseback riding, the mesmerizing sport can truly be a spectacle, and is certainly worth a watch. For more information on the event and its schedules, see its website: http://www.hitsshows.com/.

Opus 40, an extraordinary collection of the workings of pioneering sculptor Harvey Fite, is sure to amaze all who walk its grounds. The infamous museum on the west of the town, open Thursday to Monday, contains 6.5 acres filled with the passion and grit that Fite maintained over the course of the 38 years he spent on its creation. In addition to a museum, the site features special events including concerts, fairs, workshops, nature walks, and more. For its uniqueness and artistic creativity, Opus 40 has become a widely acclaimed location.

One can never go wrong by taking a trip to the Village of Saugerties, which consists of a myriad of businesses ranging from diners and wineries to antiques and thrift shops. Families looking for a reliable dining option will certainly find one in the area, a great spot to go out for lunch. I would suggest dining at Miss Lucy’s Kitchen for its child-friendly environment and delicious assortment of classic foods. The village is very welcoming, and families will not be disappointed with its small-town vibe.

Saugerties is home to innumerable attractions not limited to those found on this list. While these are great starting points, there exists considerably more. Talk to the people who live there. Exploring the charming town for the things you are interested in is all part of the fun.