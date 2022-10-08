Three and a half miles west of the village of New Paltz down Route 299 is one of the oldest and most beautiful orchards in Ulster County. The very first apple trees at Jenkins and Lueken’s were planted in the 1920’s. Owner Eric James is the grandson of original owner Margaret Lueken, whose family eventually bought out the Jenkins’s. Eric grew up working in the orchards, and now runs the 200 acre farm with the support of his wife Kim and son Brandon. The place is situated on rolling hills on the western outskirts of New Paltz and features a breathtaking, unbeatable view of Millbrook Mountain and the Shawangunk Ridge.

This year the farm has grown 23 varieties of apples as well as four kinds of berries, several varieties of peaches and nectarines, plums, pears and pumpkins. They press their own cider, and a hard cider version is available. ‘You Pick’ is available all throughout the harvest season. The farm stand is filled with farm grown produce, flowers, has an on site bakery and features local grass fed beef, local cheeses and preserves.

Jenkins-Lueken Orchards is located at 69 Yankee Folly Road in New Paltz. Hours open and more info is available at www.jlorchards.com.