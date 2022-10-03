The 2022 Hudson Valley Garlic Festival drew thousands to Saugerties last weekend, with much more than garlic to hold the crowd’s interest.

Thirty-four garlic growers were listed on a board at the festival, held at Cantine Field October1-2. They were outnumbered by the craft vendors and food vendors, most of whom included garlic in their recipes.

New this year was an emphasis on recycling and keeping waste to zero. Unlike previous festivals, no garbage cans stood by each booth. Instead, the composting and returnable can collection containers were scattered throughout the area, along with garbage bins for the few items that could not be composted. The “zero waste” operation was run by Greenway Compost and Garden Soil of Clintondale.

While foods featured garlic, many foods were available that did not contain garlic. However, some seemingly unlikely combinations like garlic ice cream and garlic churros (Mexican sweet soft cookies) were also on hand. One could also buy the churros plain (and without garlic) or dipped in chocolate.

In addition to food and food demonstrations, there was music, dance and vendors selling jewelry, clothing, fabric items and other crafts.

The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties.