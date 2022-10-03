A few weeks ago word spread fast that the UCSPCA had rescued 30 Yorkshire Terriers from “unsanitary conditions”. People quickly came out of the woodwork to adopt these adorable dogs. Within a week of arriving all of the dogs had found happy homes. However, there are always other dogs that don’t fair as well. Some dogs have remained at the SPCA for over 1000 days, almost 3 years time.

Why do some dogs stay so long at the SPCA while others are gone within days of arriving? Obviously size and breed can play a huge part. Yorkshire Terriers are compact, little dogs that are usually out of the price range of a lot of dog owners. That coupled with a horror story of someone who kept them in dirty conditions is enough to tug at any heart strings.

The long-time residents of the UC SPCA are mid-size to large dogs that are mixed breeds. Nevertheless they are loveable and they need a home. The UC SPCA volunteers and workers often put out a cry for these other dogs to get adopted. They show them smiling, playing, being loveable and friendly.

Meet the three dogs that have been at the UCSPCA the longest.

Oakley has been at the UCSPCA for over 1050 days in total. He is a 4 year old, mixed breed, 75 pound dog. A big dog but with more to love! The photographs of him show him with a huge grin from cheek to cheek which appears to be his constant expression. He is described as “a sensitive soul whose favorite things in the world are running through sprinklers in summer, catching snowballs in winter, and hugging you year-round!” The UCSPCA is always very upfront about what each dog needs. Oakley needs to be the only pet in a household without kids. Once he gets to know a person though he shows nothing but love.

Tonka is another dog that has been at the UCSPCA for over 1000 days. He is a 7-year old Terrier mix that weighs 62 pounds. His photos show him with tongue out enjoying going for a ride to see what the world is about. Tonka is described as having “a soft spot for belly rubs, fun times in nature, and lazing around in the sun. He adores pools, lakes, creeks, sprinklers — if there is water, he’s in it. Not only is he a great swimming companion, but an awesome play-time friend too! This intelligent pooch knows lots of commands and is always down for a game of fetch.” He is good with other dogs when out and about but would feel best as the only pet in a household.

Vincent has almost reached the 1000 day mark at the UCSPCA. He is a 2-year old Bulldog mix. He sits on the UCSPCA website with inquisitive eyes and a debonaire stance. He is described as, “a wiggly boy who is sure to put a smile on your face, and is head-over-heels for treats. Due to his spunky personality, he would do best with a very experienced dog owner.”

Not every dog can be pocket sized but the workers and volunteers at the UC SPCA have really gotten to know these 3 dogs over the years. They swear that the love and affection they get from them outweighs the effort of getting to know them. They can’t understand why these dogs have yet to be adopted.

If you think one of these dogs could be right for you contact the UCSPCA at (845) 331-5377 or go to https://www.ucspca.org/ for more information. If you can’t adopt these dogs perhaps you know someone who can- share this information and spread the word that Oakley, Tonka and Vincent are looking for their forever homes.