At a previous meeting, the Saugerties Village Board discussed installing a wheelchair lift to make the second floor of village hall accessible to people with disabilities. Mayor William Murphy said at the board meeting of September 19 that he had looked online for information about companies that sell and install the lifts. “I was just looking; I didn’t do anything,” he said. “The next day I get a call from the Albany company, saying ‘hey Bill, you interested’? So I call them up and they were very nice. She came down yesterday and checked the whole thing out and we’ll need two chair lifts.”

The company is Mobility Works; “they’re a national brand. Ninety-three hundred [dollars] for the whole thing,” Murphy said. “They can have it installed next week.” Ulster County and State Senator Michelle Hinchey will try to get money towards it, Murphy said. The board voted to approve the purchase.