The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cantine Field in Saugerties, rain or shine. The brainchild of the late Pat Reppert of Shale Hill Farm and the biggest annual event of the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties, the Festival draws tens of thousands of alliophiles each year to Cantine Field. The event website at www.hvgf.org offers succinct, straightforward answers to any uncertainty about the festival.

The music lineup includes Sundad and Mark Rust alternating sets both days on the West Marketplace Stage; Luminous Crush and James Rissacher doing the same on the Junction Stage; and Bells & Motley and the Homegrown String Band trading off on the Pavilion Stage. The Bandstand Stage will host live puppet theater performances by Arm-of-the-Sea twice daily, at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Arm-of-the-Sea artists will also be roaming the grounds, along with One World Puppetry & Performance Art and a troupe of Morris dancers.

The 2022 event will be the first-ever Zero Waste Garlic Festival. All vendors are now asked to dispense their tastes of garlicky treats using compostable containers and implements. Nine Zero Waste recycling stations will be scattered throughout the site, organized by Greenway Environmental Services of Clintondale and staffed by volunteers, who receive free entry into the Festival, a free parking pass and a tee-shirt.

Daily admission costs $10 at the gate, which includes parking. Children under age 12 get in free.

The Cantine Veterans’ Memorial Complex is located on Washington Avenue Extension in Saugerties.