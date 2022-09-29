Flying Cat Music presents Sofia Talvik in Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 30, at Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia.

Swedish songstress Sofia Talvik is no stranger to our shores. Vagabonding across 47 states in her old Winnebago, she’s dug deep into the heart of Americana and channeled it into finely crafted songs through the lens of her Nordic roots. No Depression magazine calls Sofia, “A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ‘60s as expressed in the work of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and others.”

Americana Highways writes of Talvik’s most recent album, Paws of a Bear, “With a crystal clear, chillingly wavering vocal, Talvik will break your heart on every song…this album is solid gold from start to finish.”

Advance tickets for $15 are available until 3 p.m. the day of the show at https://flyingcatmusic.org/next-show; or pay $18 (cash only) at the door.