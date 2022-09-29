The Felice Brothers announced that their own daylong festival Felice County Fair will take place on Saturday, October 1 at Arrowood Farms in Accord. The festival will feature performances by Conor Oberst, the Felice Brothers, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Evan Stephens Hall (Pinegrove), Haley Heynderickx, Al Olender, William Lawrence and more special guests.

“I view this little festival as an opportunity to show off our friends and family and our beautiful Hudson Valley home to our musician pals, and show off our musician pals to our friends and our family,” explains James Felice of the Felice Brothers. “We want this to be a completely unique day of music with open collaboration between all of the performers – a celebration of songwriting and musicianship, and the incredible openhearted joy that we can all feel when musicians who respect each other get to perform for the folks that they love.”

The Felice County Fair will showcase internationally renowned music alongside local art, food, beer and wine. The festival is for all ages and family-friendly, with children 10 and under admitted for free. For additional information and tickets, visit felicecountyfair.com.