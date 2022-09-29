The Maya Gold Foundation has welcomed Sara Espinosa as the newest member of the Board of Directors. The Foundation is governed by an eight-member Board, which is actively seeking new candidates to join in its work.

Espinosa began her involvement with the Board as a member of the Fundraising Committee in 2022, and quickly demonstrated her skills in not-for-profit management and fundraising. She currently serves as the executive director of the LCU Fund for Women’s Education, a private, not-for-profit foundation in New York City that is committed to clearing the path for low-income women to complete college. She is an accomplished not-for-profit executive with over 25 years of wide-ranging experience in foundations, community-based organizations and government. Prior to joining the LCU Fund in 2009, Espinosa served as executive director of Afterschool Works New York, a statewide membership organization that promotes quality services to children and families through credentialing, training and evaluation of school-age care providers and youth development professionals.

“I am so delighted to have Sara join the Board. She has already demonstrated her expertise and passion for our work, and I know she will be a wonderful addition to the Foundation. I look forward to working with her for many years to come,” said Board president Mathew Swerdloff.

Espinosa lives with her husband Gilbert in the Hudson Valley, where they are actively involved in animal rescue efforts and the local music scene.

Visit www.mayagoldfoundation.org to find out more.