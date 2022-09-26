Over 275 people attended the Y Farm Project’s Community Harvest Party in celebration of its ninth growing season on Tuesday, September 20 at the Y Park in midtown Kingston.

Party-goers enjoyed hot dogs and burgers grilled by the Bruderhof, plant-based samosas from the Samosa Shack, handmade tamales by Veronica Martinez and beans, rice and local corn from Sky View Restaurant and Hudson Valley Farm Hub. Volunteers from Hannaford Supermarkets served the food. There were games for the children and tours were given of the Farm Project’s garden.