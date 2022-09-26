The Center for Creative Education hosted its second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in mid-town Kingston on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The unique traditions of the Hispanic culture were highlighted and celebrated. People enjoyed the block-style party with its entertaining performances, food, vendors, resources, a kids’ corner including a bouncy house and much more. All the food was freshly made, including eggwaffles, mangonadas, dorilocos, empanadas and fried plantains. Entertainment included Peruvian dancer Judith Limanco, Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra, Ray Pearson, a Latin hip-hop artist, Venezuelan musicians and Latin entertainer Alessandra.