Governor Kathy Hochul has announced completion of a $25-million affordable housing development for seniors in Kingston. It’s now called a housing campus.

Locals know the project as Landmark Place, built on the 1874 county almshouse property at 300 Flatbush Avenue in Kingston. The complex Rupco-led development features 66 new affordable apartments for seniors aged 55 and older, including 35 homes reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.

“New York’s seniors deserve access to safe, affordable, and supportive housing in the neighborhoods they call home,” Hochul said in a press release. “My administration is dedicated to addressing the rising cost of housing with decisive action and additional resources, especially for our most vulnerable New Yorkers. Developments like Landmark Place are providing affordable homes, promoting the well-being of residents, and strengthening our communities for the future.”

The governor introduced a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The 14-acre Landmark Place includes the transformation of a historic building into 34 studio apartments, now called Landmark West, and the new construction of a four-story building with 32 one-bedroom apartments, known as Landmark East.

Landmark Place was developed by non-profit Rupco, which also serves as property manager and service provider. Residential amenities include 24/7 front desk staff, onsite laundry, onsite superintendent, garden space, proximity to mass transportation routes, and in-house transportation with drivers to assist in transporting residents to major local service points for medical and benefit services.

The innovative financing package for Landmark Place included a lot of different sources of funding.

“We are thrilled to have been able to partner with Rupco and our fellow state agencies to breathe new life into the historic Kingston almshouse in a way that honors the building’s long legacy of public service,” said Homes and Community Renewal commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said. “The new development will provide a haven for New Yorkers to age in place with dignity in a comfortable and engaging living environment.”

State senator Michelle Hinchey said that she had been proud to fight in the state budgeting process “for the state investments we need to bring more permanent housing into our communities.”