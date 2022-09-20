A September 6 report classified the entire Hudson Valley under some form of drought ranging from “abnormally dry” to “moderate” to “severe.” Moderate drought conditions were present across portions of Ulster and Dutchess counties.

With low freshwater flow from tributaries and the upper Hudson to the lower Hudson River, the salt front (dilute sea water) moved north to reach the Poughkeepsie once this summer, a rare occurrence.

The region had one of the driest summers on record, with rainfall totals three to six inches below average. Around twelve inches had been expected to fall between June and August based on 128 years of data, but this summer most of the region received closer to seven inches.

The region also had one of the hottest summers on record.