Cyclists of all ages participated in the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County’s Tour de Kingston-Ulster on Sunday morning, September 11 that started and ended at Forsyth Park. According to Tom Polk, the Y’s bicycle program manager, the event had about 50 riders for the 50-mile ride and 40 for the 25-mile road ride. All together there were 150 registered with others doing day-of-event registration.

Along with the 50- and 40-mile rides, the tour offered 9- and 16-mile road and trail rides, a 31-mile Gravel Grinder that traversed the county’s rail trails and steep back roads, and a guided five-mile Family Fun ride.