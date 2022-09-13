A Ukraine benefit concert, sponsored by The Kingston Interfaith Council, was held on Sunday, September 11, at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Albany Avenue. All proceeds will be given to Voices of Children, a Ukrainian aid organization that uses art therapy and storytelling to provide healing and psychological support to children who have witnessed war. They also provide financial support to families who have suffered as a result of war.

The concert featured Ukraine and American music by local artists and congregations. A Ukrainian art and craft sale preceded the concert, the proceeds of which will also go to Voices of Children. For more information please see https://supportukraine.eu/organization/voices-of-children.