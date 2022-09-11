On the morning of September 11, New Paltz remembered and honored the lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11, 2001. The event was organized by Butch Dener and held at the 9-11 memorial at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road.

Mayor Tim Rogers led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, 9-11 survivor Tom Lenahan told his story of survival, Rabbi Moshe Plotkin shared an inspiring prayer, bugler Dani Gardiner played Taps and the New Paltz High School band, under the direction of Sam Newsom, played the National Anthem.