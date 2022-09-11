A ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States was held Saturday morning at Ulster Hose 5 department building at 830 Ulster Avenue. Participants included the company’s firefighters, the honor guard of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ulster County AOH Pipe and Drum Band. Ward Todd was the emcee and Assistant Fire Chief Mathew Molinaro spoke and fire chief Shawn Heppner declared signal 5-5-5-5, a sign of honor and respect for all firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Refreshments were served.