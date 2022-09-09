After more than 30 years of service to the Saugerties United Methodist Church as music director, Matthew Jones is retiring.

Jones’s musical calling started with the flute in the fourth grade in the Rondout Valley School District. He added piano and keyboard in the seventh grade. Originally pursuing a career in support for the theater at SUNY Purchase and at Ulster County Community College, Jones eventually focused on music. He performed several times on the pipe organ at concerts at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.

In addition to playing organ, piano and flute at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, Jones also sang and directed youth and adult choirs. He shared his talent with numerous individuals at the Church over the years. In sharing his musical talents, he inspired more than 40 individuals who participated in the choir over the years.

Jones will be honored on Sunday, September 11 starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Saugerties United Methodist Church during the service. There will also be a gathering after the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited. The Church is located at 67 Washington Avenue in Saugerties.