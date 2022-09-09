Theatre on the Road, a traveling company based in Rosendale, will collaborate with the Historical Society of Woodstock on an original play, Voices from the Past, that will allow guests to meet seven characters from Woodstock’s illustrious past. Performances will be held outdoors at the Historical Society’s Eames House at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock on Saturdays, September 10 and 17 at 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

Both performances will be benefits for the Historical Society of Woodstock. Advance tickets cost $15 per person, $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org or by calling (845) 679-2256.

Frank Marquette, the owner/operator of Theatre on the Road, is producing Voices from the Past. Lydia Pidlusky, a Hudson Valley based writer/singer/actor, is directing from her original script. She says, “Through the perspectives of seven historical characters spanning two centuries, we will explore the role of women and African Americans in the 19th century, the explosion of tourism and the creation of the art colony, the legacy of the Indigenous peoples and Woodstock’s tradition of honoring the iconic beauty of the landscape and its independent spirit.”

Characters will share stories through monologues as well as interaction with each other, featuring early settlers Charles Krack and Elias Hasbrouck, George Mead of Mead’s Mountain House, medicine woman Betsy Booth, Elizabeth Reynolds of the famed boardinghouse, Andrew Mink, an early African American settler, and artist and writer Anita Smith. The performance will also include live period music.