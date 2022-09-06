Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/

— Elizabeth’s pick

Making movies. Youth Film Lab showcase at Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston on Thursday, September 15, 7 p.m. Celebrating the first five years of the Woodstock Film Festival’s Youth Film Lab program. The event will showcase student films from 2022, which are deeply rooted in the Kingston community, as well as films made by students from the previous four years of the Youth Film Lab. Q&A with the young filmmakers will follow. This program is free and open to the public.

— Geddy’s pick

Give and enjoy. Benefit concert for Ukraine at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 207 Albany Avenue, Kingston on Sunday, September 11, 3-6 p.m. Benefit concert for Voices of Children, an organization that provides psychological support to the children of Ukraine. This event is sponsored by the Kingston Interfaith Council. A Ukrainian art and craft sale will begin at 3 p.m., Ukrainian and local music concert to follow at 4 p.m. $20 suggested donation to enter.

— Pam’s pick

Get hired! Community Jobs Expo at YMCA, 507 Broadway, Kingston on Saturday, September 10, 1-4 p.m. Be sure to bring your resume! And if you need it, Ulster County Career Center will also be providing free resume writing assistance. This event is meant to connect community members with meaningful employment and networking opportunities and to help small businesses, government agencies, unions and nonprofit organizations with hiring needs! Call 845-331-3810 if you have any questions.

— Geddy’s pick

New take on Shakespeare. MAKBET by Dzieci Theatre at the Widow Jane Mine, 668 Route 213, Rosendale on September 10. Performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. A riotous clan from the “Old Country” will greet you with song, dance and divination, then lead you between the gargantuan stone pillars and around the subterranean pools, in a riotous whirlwind of spine-tingling theatrical invention. With feats of astonishing physicality and otherworldly choral chanting, the boldly visceral take on Macbeth, comes alive through the unflinching performance of a handful of actors who take turns spontaneously trading off parts at the drop of a hat. For more information go to: www.dziecitheatre.org.

— Phyllis’ pick

Ghoulish and great. “It may sound ghoulish, but some of the loveliest and most intriguing places to visit this season is one of the region’s large, “rural” cemeteries. The fact is, places like Montrepose or Wiltwyck cemeteries were designed with the living in mind as well as the dead. They were designed as parks where refugees from crowded cities could find bucolic respite. Time was the dead were buried in small churchyards or in undeveloped land. Space was at a premium; the bodies of the dead were making the lives of the living a noxious and unhealthy purgatory. But before municipalities invested in and developed parks such as New York’s Central Park, cemeteries in the early and mid 1800s became the equivalent of public parks. City fathers established “rural” cemeteries located outside city limits, places where anyone — not only the grieving — could visit and enjoy a countryside that manicured haven cities were incapable of providing. The “garden cemetery” movement faded as the importance of public spaces became more obvious. But unlike other faded movements, the idea that cemeteries can be havens for the living as well as the dead persists to this day.

— Jeremiah’s pick

Sole Purpose: good music. Soul Purpose at Stone House Tavern, 4802 Route 209, Accord on Saturday, September 10, 6 p.m. A seven-piece band fueled by a shared love of soul, New Orleans funk, swing R&B and jazz. For more info go to: https://www.stonehousetavern.net/events.

-Genia’s pick

Chant away. Kirtan Festival at the Rail Trail Café, Stone Mountain Farm, 310 River Road Ext., Rosendale on Sunday, September 11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The second annual festival, chant offerings from Hudson Valley Kirtan leaders and musicians. Come for some or all of the day. For more information go to: https://www.railtrailcaferosendale.com/art-and-music/mini-kirtan-fest

— Zac’s pick

Girls just wanna have fun. Rock Academy presents Cyndi Lauper at the Wall Street Music Hall, Kingston on September 9 and 10, 7 p.m. Tickets available through your favorite Rock Academy student and at the door. Music from the 80s and 90s performed by the kids of today. For more information go to: www.rockacademy.com.

— Genia’s pick

Paddle, paddle, paddle. Kayaking 101 at Kingston Point Beach, Kingston on Saturday, September 10, 9:30-11:30 a.m. This class is designed for people just learning to kayak. Learn kayak maneuvers such as launching, turning, stopping, etc. We will test out our new skills on an easy guided tour. For more information, call (845) 481-7330.

— Carol’s pick