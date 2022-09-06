Less than 15 hours before the first day of school was to begin, Kingston High School shocked students and parents by announcing nine bus routes would not be in operation for pick up or drop off due to a bus driver shortage.

In a post to Facebook, high school officials wrote:

Area residents commenting on the post were mostly upset and critical. Beth Green wrote, “For the kids whose parents can’t get them to school tomorrow, the absence will be EXCUSED, correct, Kingston City School District?” At the time of this writing there was no response.

“Unacceptable,” wrote Tory Lowe. “The bus companies should have been actively recruiting and preparing all summer. The district liaison should also have been working diligently to ensure this situation did not occur.”

Some commenters urged parents to contact the Board of Education to voice their concern in a venue more amenable to making progress than Facebook. Others used humor to cope with the last-minute announcement. “Maybe the BOE should take up bus driving since that can’t seem to do their jobs anyways,” wrote Abigail McDonough.

Some commenters were understanding, being aware of ongoing bus driver shortages plaguing many areas of the country, but bemoaned the short notice.