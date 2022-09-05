Irish eyes were smiling at the start of the 21st annual Hooley-on-the-Hudson Irish Festival at the Rondout waterfront in Kingston last Sunday, September 4. The event was sponsored by the City of Kingston and the Order of the Ancient Hibernians Division 1 Ulster County. There was live music, step dancing, vendors of everything Irish, children’s activities, food, drinks and traditional music for everyone. Unfortunately, after cracks of lightning and booming thunder, the skies opened up in a deluge late in the afternoon that dispersed the crowd. Wait until next year — a rainbow will open the festivities!