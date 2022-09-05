International Overdose Awareness Day was observed on Wednesday, August 31, at Academy Green Park in Kingston with speakers and a candlelight ceremony. About 50 people gathered to hear Randi Kelder of Saugerties speak about her brother Ryan and his progressively dangerous addiction to drugs, who died seven years ago at age 24 years. Over the past year his parents bought the Knights of Columbus Hall in Saugerties and turned it into the R.Y.A.N. House (Raising Your Awareness About Narcotics). It is for people who have completed recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and are working to establish themselves back into the community. The evening ended by reciting the Serenity Prayer and reading aloud the added names of victims who were lost to addiction.

On Saturday, September 24 at 3 p.m. the R.Y.A.N. House will celebrate Ryan’s birthday and being open for one year. There will be a pig roast, t-shirts, raffles, music and more. The building is located at 19 Barclay Street in Saugerties.