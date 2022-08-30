The town of Woodstock has enacted restrictions for water district customers while the area continues to deal with drought conditions.

Those on town water should not water lawns or gardens. Power-washing homes, washing of vehicles, filling of pools or hot tubs and unnecessary water use is also prohibited.

Town water use is up more than 30 percent at a time when the town wells have not been replenished due to a lack of rain. While the town has not yet declared a drought emergency, Supervisor Bill McKenna asks people be cognizant of their water consumption.

Like many other communities, the Woodstock Fire Department has also issued a burn ban and will not issue any open burn permits until further notice.

For more information on water use restrictions, contact the Supervisor’s office at 845-679-2113, ext. 17.