Find your four-leaf clover. Hooley on the Hudson. Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park on the Rondout, Kingston. A full day of celebrating Irish culture in the Hudson Valley with live music and dancing. Parking for attendees is available in the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot and at Kingston Point, where free shuttle buses will be provided to bring you to the event. For more information about this event, check out: http://ulsteraoh.com/hooley-on-the-hudson.html.

— Elizabeth’s pick

Support your local artists. New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair. Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 10 a.m. to-5:30 p.m. at the Ulster County Fairgrounds at 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz. One of the premier events for arts and crafts in the Hudson Valley with food and fun for the whole family. For more information about this event, check out: https://www.quailhollow.com.

— Lynn’s pick

Up, up and away. Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival. Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 at Tymor Park in Unionville. This event welcomes those interested in setting sail in a hot air balloon, as well as those just interested in fun, family activities. Aside from 100 planned hot air balloon ascensions, there will be food, live music and activities available at the festival. For more information about this event, check out: https://www.dcrcoc.org/balloonfesthv.org.

—Fran’s pick

Catskill Mountain Climb. Hike for the Catskills. Saturday, September 3, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Catskills Visitor Center, 5096 New York 28, Mount Tremper. Spend the morning walking a one-mile, accessible loop trail at the Catskills Visitor Center (CVC). Explore forest and field habitats. Try your hand using binoculars, identifying plants and animals and climbing the fire tower in our backyard. We’ll talk about and practice “Leave No Trace” concepts throughout the walk. Meet at the CVC building. Please bring water and dress for a hike. The hike will be cancelled if there is inclement weather. To sign up for this event, check out: https://catskillcenter.org/events/2022/9/3/hike-for-the-catskills-family-hike-at-the-catskills-visitor-center.

— Pam’s pick

How to write a song that matters. Dar Williams’ Book Launch. Tuesday, September 6th, 6:30 p.m. at Morton Memorial Library, 82 Kelly Street, Rhinebeck. The debut of critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Dar Williams’ book: How to Write A Song That Matters. Williams will share excerpts from her book and take audience questions, followed by a book-signing. To register for this event, check out: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-dar-williams-how-to-write-a-song-that-matters-tickets-397962545687.

— Fran’s pick

Welcoming Fall to the Hudson Valley. Fleischmanns Fall Festival. Sunday, September 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fleischmanns Athletic Park, Wagner Avenue, Fleischmanns. A fun day for the whole family in the scenic Catskill Mountains with various vendors and workshops, such as various spiritual workshops, yoga and a drum circle. For more information about this event, check out: https://www.fleischmannsfallfestival.com.

— Terence’s pick

Merging music & movie. Upstate Films presents Alien! with Hungry March band + Lucid Dreams Minigolf on September 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Opus 40, 356 George Sickle Road, Saugerties. NYC’s most energetic brass band takes over the meadow ahead of a special screening of Alien! Buy tickets or get more information at: https://opus40.org/events/.

— Genia’s pick

It’s not an 80’s flashback. Actor and musician Corey Feldman performs on September 4 at 8 p.m. at The Colony, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock. Featuring both old and new music, going back to Corey’s youth to music from his current album. For more information go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corey-feldman-tickets-329131279517?aff=ebdssbeac.

— Zac’s pick

Sunshine on my shoulders. Almost Heaven Songs of John Denver at Shadowland Stages, 157 Canal Street, Ellenville. Extended until September 18. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. First Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. a musical tribute and intimate celebration of John Denver’s life and career, told through his numerous hit songs. For tickets and more information go to: www.shadowlandstages.org or call (845) 647-5511.

Chill out in the Caves. The New Cicada Trio on September 3 at 3 p.m. at Widow Jane Mine, 668 Route 213, Rosendale. A collaborative project of singer/violinist Iva Bittová, clarinetist David Rothenberg and singer/guitarist Timothy Hill. The broad range of sources of inspiration the three share makes for music that defies easy categorization. The Trio is highly informed and responsive to the sound environment of the natural world and its inhabitants, including mankind in the great variety of its manifestations through history and place. For more information and to purchase tickets go to: https://www.centuryhouse.org/cicada-22/ or call 845-658-9900.