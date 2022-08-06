A newly formed local group, Plutarch for Refugees, has been established to help resettle an Afghan family to our community. A fundraising effort is underway, including an upcoming walk-a-thon starting August 13, that you can participate in at home, at your convenience and by setting your own mileage goals. Get your family and friends to sponsor you per mile or with a simple donation and help provide housing and food security for this family. All monies donated go directly to their aid.

You can learn more about this family, how to donate and more about the group’s mission at Plutarch4refugees.org. For additional information, call Laura Corbett at 845-901-3388.